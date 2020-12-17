Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday

GBP/USD analysis: To test weekly R2

The GBP/USD exchange rate has surpassed the psychological level at 1.3550.

It is likely that the currency pair could face the resistance level—the weekly R2 at 1.3626. Thus, a reversal south could occur and the pair could decline to the support area formed by the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly R1 in the 1.3370/1.3461 range.

Read more...

GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.3600 mark, highest since May 2018 post-BoE

The strong buying interest around the British pound pushed the GBP/USD pair beyond the 1.3600 mark for the first time since May 2018. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3615 region, up around 0.80% for the day.

The pair built on this week's strong bullish momentum and continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The sterling was boosted by the progress in Brexit talks, which, along with the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar remained supportive of the ongoing upward trajectory.

Read more...