Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD continued its impressive comeback of recent months

GBP/USD: Sterling likes the BoE update

The initial market assessment is that sterling likes the Bank of England update. Seeing that “other tools are available” aside from negative interest rates is a boost. The chart of Cable shows that the market has begun to drive higher again. Around the turn of the weekend, there were three distinctly uncertain candlesticks, but yesterday’s gain of over +50 pips and further moves higher on the Bank of England early this morning, is now breaking the market above 1.3170 and eyeing the old key 1.3200 resistance.

GBP/USD targets fresh yearly high

Cable continued its impressive comeback of recent months as it aims for 1.32 and higher. A target towards new highs for 2020 is on the cards. The pair is currently at a five-month high and has moved back into a nice consolidation area from where it broke down in March this year. Since then, cable has rallied from its 1.1490 low hit on March 20.

