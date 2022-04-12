Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidation at around 1.3000 sidelines laggards

Sterling looks bearish on the four-hour chart since it is trading below the 50, 100 and 200 EMAs, breaking primary support levels to the downside. After some rangebound trading between 1.30557 and 1.3170, the stronger dollar dragged the pair lower, with sellers aiming to reach a psychological barrier of 1.300, which is expected to limit further decline for some time. Read more...

GBP/USD has reversed its direction following Monday's meagre recovery attempt and has struggled to shake off the bearish pressure after the UK jobs report early Tuesday. The pair trades within a touching distance of 1.3000 and sellers could show interest in case this level turns into resistance. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair is witnessing a nasty consolidation of around 1.3000 since Friday . A failed bull’s attack at the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) brought an intense sell-off in the asst from March 23 high at around 1.3300. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.