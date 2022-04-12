Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidation at around 1.3000 sidelines laggards

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidation at around 1.3000 sidelines laggards
The GBP/USD pair is witnessing a nasty consolidation of around 1.3000 since Friday. A failed bull’s attack at the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) brought an intense sell-off in the asst from March 23 high at around 1.3300. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3000 support looks increasingly likely to fail
GBP/USD has reversed its direction following Monday's meagre recovery attempt and has struggled to shake off the bearish pressure after the UK jobs report early Tuesday. The pair trades within a touching distance of 1.3000 and sellers could show interest in case this level turns into resistance. Read more...
GBP/USD sellers take a breather at the 1.30 key level [Video]
Sterling looks bearish on the four-hour chart since it is trading below the 50, 100 and 200 EMAs, breaking primary support levels to the downside. After some rangebound trading between 1.30557 and 1.3170, the stronger dollar dragged the pair lower, with sellers aiming to reach a psychological barrier of 1.300, which is expected to limit further decline for some time. Read more...
