Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidating at two-month highs

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Slips below 1.2600 on the break of immediate support line

GBP/USD drops to 1.2556, down 0.14% on a day, amid the early Thursday’s Asian session. The pair recently broke the immediate support line while stepping back from the highest since April 30. As a result, the quote is likely to remain downbeat and can extend the fall towards a 100-HMA level of 1.2468 during the further declines.

However, 200-HMA near 1.2360 could restrict the pair’s additional weakness past-1.2468, if not then the bears may challenge the previous month’s bottom surrounding 1.2075. Alternatively, an upside clearance of the recent high of 1.2616 will have to cross April 30 top near 1.2650 to justify the strength of the bulls. In doing so, the optimists may target February month low near 1.2725/30 to cheer the north-run.

GBP/USD Forecast: Consolidating at two-month highs, Brexit talks a risk for Sterling

The GBP/USD pair hit 1.2614, as the market kept betting against the greenback. The Pound found some support in local data, as the UK Markit Services PMI for May came in at 29, beating expectations of 28. However, there has been no progress in post-Brexit trade talks with the EU. Even worse, the Bank of England Governor, Andrew Bailey, has recommended banks to bolster preparations for a no-deal Brexit. A final meeting is planned between EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK PM Boris Johnson by the end of June, where it will announce whether the UK will leave the Union without any trade deal.

