Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates recent losses

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears firming up grip below 21-day SMA

GBP/USD battles 1.3300 in a recent upswing from 1.3288 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The sterling marked the heaviest losses in one month the previous day amid Brexit woes.

The stated downside momentum flashed the first daily closing below 21-day SMA since early November amid bearish MACD signals. With this, the GBP/USD sellers are eyeing the October high near 1.3175 with the weekly bottom near 1.3225 acting as immediate support. However, an upward sloping trend line from June 29, at 1.3058 now, becomes the key to watch below 1.3175.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish and vulnerable ahead of another Brexit critical day

The GBP/USD pair ended lower on Thursday, hovering under 1.3300. The pair was unable to benefit from a weaker US dollar as the pound remains under pressure on the lack of an agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom. Since the American session, the pair has been consolidating near 1.3300, looking vulnerable.

