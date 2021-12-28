Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates recent gains to multi-week top

The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's positive move and witnessed subdued/range-bound price action on Tuesday amid thin liquidity on the back of a bank holiday in the UK. The US dollar drew some support from the Fed's hawkish outlook , which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

That said, the Ichimoku lines are indicating some waning in negative pressures but have yet to confirm that buyers have the upper hand. Looking at the short-term oscillators, they are showing no clear signs that upside drive is weak, suggesting that the bullish momentum is growing. The MACD has distanced itself from its red trigger line and has nudged above the zero mark, while the RSI is improving in the positive region. Read more...

GBPUSD is confronting the falling 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3429 after buyers powered up around the 1.3186 vicinity, opposing the six-month decline from the more than three-year high of 1.4248. The bearish SMAs are shielding the negative trend in the pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.