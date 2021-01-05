Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.3600

GBP/USD stabilizes above lows as PM Johnson confirms England lockdown

GBP/USD has flatlined just above lows of the day just under 1.3550 set midway through US trading hours. The pair trades with losses on the day of around 0.6% or 80 pips heading into the first FX close of the year, having slipped from earlier highs above the 1.3700 level set during the European morning session. The move lower has coincided with a broader recovery from multi-year lows in the US dollar, though GBP (for the reasons discussed below) is the underperforming G10 currency on the day.

GBP sold off on Monday in anticipation (and amid leaks suggesting that) UK PM Boris Johnson would announce a stricter national lockdown in England to tackle the alarming rate at which the virus continues to spread in the country.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates losses below 1.3600

GBP/USD retraces the previous day’s heavy losses while picking up the bids near 1.3575-80 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The cable dropped the most in two weeks on Monday as the UK announced fresh lockdown measures to tame the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

While the quote’s latest bounce off 50-bar SMA favors further consolidation, a clear break of an ascending trend line December 21 and bearish MACD test the bulls.

