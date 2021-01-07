Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates just above 1.3600 handle as markets watch events on Capital Hill

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Up 25 pips but trades in a familiar range
GBP/USD is currently trading near 1.3625, having found bids near 1.3620 early today. While the pair has gained roughly 25 pips, it is still trapped in the range of 1.3538-1.37 established over the past three days. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also indicating indecision or range play with a triangle pattern.
GBP/USD Forecast: UK coronavirus cases keep rising in detriment of the pound
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3537, a fresh weekly low, on the back of the resurgent dollar’s demand during US trading hours. The pair bounced as risk appetite also returned, trading around the 1.3600 level as the day comes to an end. The pound remains pressured by coronavirus developments in the kingdom, as the number of cases in the UK keeps reaching highs daily basis, menacing the health system. New contagions over the last 24 hours reached 62,5K, while the death toll hit 1,041.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.3600 amid US political uncertainty
GBP/USD attempts a bounce around 1.36, still stuck in the three-day range of 1.3538-1.37. The cable took a hit after the risk sentiment turned sour on growing US political tensions after the Capitol Hill attack. The haven demand for the US dollar, however, remains capped.
AUD/USD off lows, battles 0.78 amid US political jitters
AUD/USD trades around 0.78, having hit a daily low of 0.7790. Australia's trade surplus narrowed more-than-expected in November. That, coupled with the US politcial tensions could cap the upside attempts in the aussie.
Gold looks north amid US political woes, Georgia’s Blue sweep
Gold (XAU/USD) attempts a bounce after Wednesday’s 2% slide, fuelled by the rally in US Treasury yields and stocks. Prospects of additional US stimulus amid a likely Blue sweep in the Senate revived the reflationary trades and drove the US rates sharply higher while Wall Street to fresh record highs.
Bitcoin refreshes record high above 37,000
BTC/USD buyers are unstoppable as they poke 37,300 during early Thursday. The crypto leader has been on the north-run since mid-December and gained further acceptance after recently crossing the resistance line of a short-term ascending trend channel.
Dollar index: Risks remain skewed to the downside despite minor bounce from 3-month low
The dollar index has recovered to 89.47 from the 33-month low of 89.21 reached Wednesday. However, the path of least resistance for the US dollar appears to be on the downside, with the US bond markets signaling reflation.