Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates just above 1.3600 handle as markets watch events on Capital Hill

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Up 25 pips but trades in a familiar range

GBP/USD is currently trading near 1.3625, having found bids near 1.3620 early today. While the pair has gained roughly 25 pips, it is still trapped in the range of 1.3538-1.37 established over the past three days. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also indicating indecision or range play with a triangle pattern.

GBP/USD Forecast: UK coronavirus cases keep rising in detriment of the pound

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3537, a fresh weekly low, on the back of the resurgent dollar’s demand during US trading hours. The pair bounced as risk appetite also returned, trading around the 1.3600 level as the day comes to an end. The pound remains pressured by coronavirus developments in the kingdom, as the number of cases in the UK keeps reaching highs daily basis, menacing the health system. New contagions over the last 24 hours reached 62,5K, while the death toll hit 1,041.

