Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates gains

GBP/USD: The pair could reach its support level of $1.27

Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that that the FX pair is traded at around the rate of $1.2758.

Last night, FED’s Powell indicated more interest rate hikes, which means that the FX pair will eventually fall, as USD should get stronger. Therefore, if the forex pair today is unable to pass the resistance level at around $1.28, then it should test its support level at approximately $1.27. Read more...

GBP consolidates gains

Cable struggles as a flare up inflation last month sows doubt in the UK economy. A bearish RSI divergence showed a deceleration in the rally and a drop below 1.2770 prompted short-term buyers to bail out. May’s high of 1.2670 has turned into a fresh support to see if buyers would make their way back. Failing that, 1.2530 next to the bullish MA cross on the daily chart would be a major floor to maintain Sterling’s edge. The newly formed supply zone 1.2800-1.2850 is the obstacle to clear before the uptrend could resume. Read more...

GBP to extend its correction lower if BoE disappoints market expectations for a larger 50 bps hike – MUFG

GBP weakens ahead of important BoE policy meeting. Economists at MUFG Bank analyze the Pound outlook.

In the near term, today’s BoE policy decision could trigger a further correction lower for the Pound if the MPC disappoints market expectations for a larger 50 bps hike to regain with inflation fighting credibility. Read more...