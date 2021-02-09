Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD comfortable near this year’s high

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-day high above 1.3700 as bulls battle key resistance line

Following its recent uptick to 1.3760, the fresh high since May 2018, GBP/USD eases to 1.3752 during Tuesday’s Asian trading session.

While normal RSI conditions and sustained trading beyond 21-day SMA favor the cable bulls, the resistance line of a rising triangle formation established since March 2020 challenge the immediate upside.

GBP/USD Forecast: Comfortable near this year’s high

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3679 but managed to bounce and post modest daily gains, holding near this year’s high at 1.3758. Majors moved alongside US Treasury yields, which were behind rising and falling intraday dollar’s demand. The UK currency remains among the best performers against the greenback, supported by the latest BOE’s monetary policy decision, as the central bank poured cold water on negative rates.

