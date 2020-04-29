Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD comfortable above 1.24 waiting for a catalyst

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Short-term resistance-turned-support keeps buyers hopeful

GBP/USD registers modest gains to 1.2435 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. Despite the pair’s latest pullback moves, it stays below a short-term falling trend line from March 09 and 21-day SMA amid mildly bullish MACD. As a result, the buyers are set to confront a 50-day SMA level of 1.2455, a break of which could escalate the recovery moves towards 200-day SMA, currently around 1.2655.

In a case where the bulls manage to cross 1.2655 on a daily closing basis, the early-March bottom surrounding 1.2740 may return to the chart. Alternatively, a daily closing below 1.2415/10 support confluence can drag the pair back to the previous week’s low surrounding 1.2250. Though, the monthly bottom close to 1.2165 could restrict the pair’s further downside.

GBP/USD Forecast: Comfortable above 1.24 waiting for a catalyst

The Pound temporarily benefited from the dollar’s weakness, resulting in the pair surpassing the 1.2500 figure during London trading hours, although it was unable to hold on to gains, and settled once again in the 1.2430 price zone. The UK released the CBI Distributive Trends Survey on realized sales, which plunged to -55% in April, much worse than the -40% expected.

