Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD closes in on 1.4000 as focus shifts to US PMI data

GBP/USD Forecast: Recovery looks healthy and targets 1.4000
The sterling appreciates for the third session in a row vs. the greenback and lifts GBP/USD to the area just shy of the psychological barrier at 1.4000 the figure.
Following the sharp selloff to the 1.3800 neighbourhood in the wake of the FOMC event and its impact on the risk complex, Cable managed to regain positive footing and already trades at shouting distance from the key 1.4000 barrier. Read more...
GBP/USD closes in on 1.4000 as focus shifts to US PMI data
The GBP/USD pair capitalized on the broad selling pressure surrounding the greenback and closed the last two days in the positive territory. On Wednesday, the pair continues to edge higher and was last seen trading at its highest level in six days at 1.3988, rising 0.3% on a daily basis.
Earlier in the day, the data from the UK showed that the Markit Manufacturing PMI retreated to 64.2 in June's preliminary reading, compared to analysts' estimate of 64. Meanwhile, Irish national broadcaster RTE reported on Wednesday that the EU member states have agreed to grant the UK a three-month extension to the Northern Irelan protocol and helped the GBP preserve its strength. Read more...
GBP/USD: Upside potential limited to the 1.42 level – Credit Suisse
Economists at Credit Suisse retain a 0.8400 target in EUR/GBP ahead of this week’s Bank of England meeting. However, they see GBP/USD upside potential limited to 1.4200.
“Markets expect more of the same from chief economist Andy Haldane but also do not expect any other MPC members to change their minds either, and the base rate is expected to remain unchanged at 0.10% alongside an unchanged asset purchase target.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3984
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1.3945
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4092
|Daily SMA50
|1.4029
|Daily SMA100
|1.3943
|Daily SMA200
|1.3609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3964
|Previous Daily Low
|1.386
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4133
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3792
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3924
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3883
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.382
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3779
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3986
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4026
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4089
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1950 amid upbeat Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1950 after German and Eurozone Preliminary PMIs beat expectations. The US dollar stalls its recovery amid dovish Fed's Powell. US PMIs and Fedspeak remain in focus.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD bounces back towards 1.4000 ahead of the UK PMIs. The US dollar pauses its rebound and turns south amid a risk-on market mood. Renewed Brexit optimism also underpins the spot.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined below $1800
Gold wavers in a narrow range, digesting dovish Powell’s comments. US dollar reverses early gains, despite worsening market mood.
Three reasons why SafeMoon price might rally 60% soon
SafeMoon price has experienced a massive sell-off since June 15 as it deviated below its previous range low established on May 23. However, this deviation is likely to revert to the mean, providing an excellent opportunity for an uptrend.
Apple breaks out of weekly triangle, targets record high
AAPL shares are continuing to push higher as FAANG names and the Nasdaq lead the equity markets higher. Apple shares have struggled for momentum since releasing results in late April as the Nasdaq, in particular, suffered for most of May.