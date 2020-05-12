Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD clings to modest gains

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Struggles between 50-day EMA and multi-day-old support trendline

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2335/40 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The pair recently bounced off a multi-day-old support line but stays below 50-day EMA that caps its upside since early last week. As a result, the latest pullback aims for a 50-day EMA level of 1.2462, a break of which could challenge 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s March month fall, near 1.2515.

Though, a slightly downward slopping trend line since April 14, near 1.2640 now, could check the pair’s upside past-1.2515. On the downside, a daily closing below the said support line, at 1.2280 now, can quickly fetch the quote to April month low of 1.2165. Additionally, pair’s further declines below 1.2165 will drag it towards 1.2000 and then to March 10 high near 1.1935.

The GBP/USD pair stayed relatively quiet above 1.2400 at the start of the week but came under strong bearish pressure during the European trading hours. After dropping to a fresh four-day low of 1.2284 with the GBP weakening on coronavirus concerns, the pair staged a technical recovery but remains on track to close the day in the negative territory. As of writing, GBP/USD was down 0.64% on the day at 1.2328.

In its recovery-strategy published on Monday, the UK government noted that the coronavirus is expected to circulate for a long time with periodıic epidemics. "Governments financial support measures are extraordinarily expensive and cannot be sustained for a prolonged period of time," the publication read.

