GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers to take action with a drop below 1.2120

GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase above 1.2100 early Thursday after having lost more than 100 pips in the previous two days. Although the pair is edging slightly higher in the European trading hours, it is likely to find it difficult to stage a convincing recovery in the near term.

On Wednesday, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey adopted a cautious tone while speaking at the European Central Bank's annual Forum on Central Banking. Bailey said that they were being hit by a "very large income shock." Regarding the policy outlook, Bailey noted that there will be circumstances that will require them to "do more" but added that they were not there yet in terms of the next meeting. Read more...

GBP/USD clings to intraday gains, around mid-1.2100s amid softer USD demand

The GBP/USD pair managed to defend and attract some buying near the 1.2100 mark on Thursday, stalling its recent downfall to a nearly two-week low. The pair maintained its bid tone through the early part of the European session and was last seen trading just above mid-1.2100s.

Despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell's overnight hawkish remarks, the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields failed to assist the US dollar to capitalize on its two-day-old positive trend. This was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the GBP/USD pair, though the attempted recovery lacked bullish conviction and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Read more...

GBP/USD remains vulnerable to flushing below 1.20 – Westpac

In the United Kingdom, political pressures are rising while monetary challenges are exacerbated. Economists at Westpac note that the GBP/USD pair could tumble to test the 1.120 level.

“UK is facing extreme monetary policy challenges with inflation at the top of major economy rankings while growth forecasts from bodies such as OECD are at the bottom of those major economies.” Read more...