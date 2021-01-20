Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD clings to gains near weekly tops

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3642.. Cable extended Mon's rise at Asian open to 1.3614 in Asia y'day n despite intra-day pullback to 1.3585 in European morning, price ratcheted higher in NY to 1.3637 on usd's weakness due to risk-on sentiment.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.28 12 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Read more...
GBP/USD clings to gains near weekly tops, moves little post-UK CPI
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone near weekly tops, around the 1.3665 region and had a rather muted reaction to the UK macro data.
The pair built on this week's solid rebound from the 1.3520 region and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday amid a softer tone surrounding the US dollar. The market bets for additional US fiscal stimulus increased further following the US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3706
|Today Daily Change
|0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|1.3635
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3587
|Daily SMA50
|1.3442
|Daily SMA100
|1.3209
|Daily SMA200
|1.2924
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3636
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3576
|Previous Weekly High
|1.371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3613
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3599
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3595
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3555
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3676
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3717
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls yearning for a firm break above 1.3700
GBP/USD is building onto the recent recovery rally, as the bulls look to recapture the 1.3700 level amid persistent US dollar’s weakness and upbeat UK CPI figures. Further, the UK’s incredible efforts of ramping up inoculations also seem to bode well for the pound, as the risk-on mood keeps it alive and kicking.
The cable has additional room for advances, as depicted by its daily technical chart. The price trends higher in a potential rising channel formation, with the immediate upside likely capped at 1.3700, the orange horizontal trendline resistance. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rises above 1.37 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.37, hitting the highest since 2018. Optimism about the UK's vaccine campaign and lower cases are compounded by a weaker dollar. The greenback is on the back foot due to optimism about Biden's stimulus.
EUR/USD rises amid improving market mood ahead of Biden's inauguration
EUR/USD has been advancing to around 1.2150 as the risk-on mood weighs on the safe-haven dollar. President-elect Biden is inaugurated later in the day and hopes of stimulus are high after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen's testimony.
Gold: Bulls recapture 200-DMA ahead of Biden's inauguration
Gold prices are attempting to correct higher above 200-DMA. The metal cheers rising US inflation expectations amid hopes of a massive stimulus package under the incoming Biden administration.
Forex Today: Yellen's stimulus boosts sentiment ahead of Biden's inauguration, BOC, Bailey eyed
The market mood is cheerful with stocks and gold rising and the dollar retreating ahead of Biden's inauguration. Yellen has made the case for more stimulus, boosting sentiment.
US Dollar Index extends the drop to the 90.30 area, focus on US politics
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. its main competitors, remains on the back footing so far this week and slips back to the 90.30/25 band.