Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD clings to gains near two-day tops, around mid-1.2900s

GBP/USD Forecast: Hitting 1.30 seems out of reach as Brexit bring the pound back down

The sequel is usually less successful than the original – and in coronavirus' case, that is good news. Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, said that he does not expect the economic impact of the second COVID-19 wave to be as in the spring.

The relatively upbeat assessment from the central banker is boosting the pound, helping it get closer to the promised land of 1.30. Can it finally break above that level? Not so fast. Read More...

GBP/USD clings to gains near two-day tops, around mid-1.2900s

The GBP/USD pair edged higher through the early European session and refreshed daily tops, just above mid-1.2900s in the last hour.

The pair built on the previous day's goodish rebound of around 85 pips from weekly lows and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday. In the absence of any negative Brexit-related headlines, a softer tone surrounding the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors driving the GBP/USD pair higher.

The prevalent upbeat market mood – as depicted by a positive trading sentiment around the equity markets – undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart. Renewed optimism over the US fiscal stimulus measures helped offset concerns about the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases and boosted investors' confidence. Read More...

GBP/USD: Brexit and fiscal stimulus headlines to rock the cable to the downside

GBP/USD has risen after Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England (BoE), painted a relatively optimistic picture of the economy. However, the 1.30 level seems out of reach as Brexit bring the pound back down, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.

Key quotes: “BoE’s Bailey said that he does not expect the economic impact of the second COVID-19 wave to be as in the spring. Bailey also insisted that the BoE still has ammunition – a reminder that the ‘Old Lady’ is examining the technicalities of setting negative rates, a specter that weighed on the pound in the past. In his interview with the Yorkshire Post, he added that coronavirus is adding significant uncertainty.” Read More...