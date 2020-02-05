Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD clings to 50-day EMA below 61.8% Fibonacci

Pound to gain nearly 4% on hopes for UK-EU trade deal by year-end

According to a Reuters poll of market strategists, the British pound is expected to rise by almost 4% by the year-end on expectations that a UK-European Union (EU) trade deal will be reached.

Key Findings: “Median forecasts in the Jan. 31-Feb. 4 poll of 65 strategists showed the pound would be up at $1.31 in a month, $1.32 in six months and then $1.35 in a year’s time.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clings to 50-day EMA below 61.8% Fibonacci

GBP/USD fails to extend the previous day’s recovery while taking rounds to 1.3030 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable clings to 50-day EMA while also remaining below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s November-December 2019 advances.

Even so, an upward sloping trend line since December 23, 2019, at 1.2990 now, could restrict the pair’s near-term downside, if not then the quote’s drop to 200-day SMA level of 1.2850 can’t be ruled out.

