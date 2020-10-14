Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD clings to 1.2940/35 support confluence

GBP/USD seeks support at 1.2920 after losing 1% on the day
The pound has gone through a sharp sell-off on Tuesday, losing nearly 1% on the day and giving away half of the ground taken last week. Sterling’s pullback from Monday’s high at 1.3080 accelerated on Tuesday after breaking below the 1.3000 area to reach session lows at 1.2920 so far.
The broad-based dollar strength, fuelled by a deteriorated market mood and the lack of progress on the Brexit talks have weighed on the GBP/USD on Tuesday. Previous hopes of reaching an agreement with the UE are starting to fade as the clock ticks towards the October 15 deadline without any relevant progress.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clings to 1.2940/35 support confluence
GBP/USD treads water around 1.2930/40/35 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair dropped the heaviest on Tuesday but couldn’t crack a join of the short-term EMA and nearby support line amid bullish MACD.
The same teases the buyers to attach 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of June-September upside, at 1.3013, while also keeping eyes on the August 24 low near 1.3050/55 during the further recovery.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
