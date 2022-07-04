Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD clings around 1.2100s ahead of UK PMIs and US Factory Orders

GBP/USD clings around 1.2100s ahead of UK PMIs and US Factory Orders

European equities finished mixed in the session, while in the FX complex, safe-haven peers fell. The rule exception is the greenback, which is gaining vs. the pound. Given that the UK Gfk consumer confidence dropped to its lowest level since records began in 1974 and high inflationary pressures are rising, the GBP/USD might weaken ahead due to its stagflation scenario. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2103
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.2099
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2277
Daily SMA50 1.2399
Daily SMA100 1.2803
Daily SMA200 1.3154
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.218
Previous Daily Low 1.1976
Previous Weekly High 1.2332
Previous Weekly Low 1.1976
Previous Monthly High 1.2617
Previous Monthly Low 1.1934
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2054
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2102
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.199
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1881
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1786
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2194
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2289
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2398

 

GBP/USD Forecast: A decisive recovery seems unlikely

GBP/USD has managed to reclaim 1.2100 early Monday after having declined to its lowest level since mid-June below 1.2000. Despite the recent rebound, the technical outlook doesn't yet point to a buildup of bullish momentum and Brexit-related political jitters could make it difficult for the British pound to find demand. Read more...

Weekly waves: GBP/USD, Bitcoin and gold

The GBP/USD downtrend is approaching the lows of the years 2016 and 2020. Let’s review if the Cable can break the double bottom for a new lower low. Read more...

