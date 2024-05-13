Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD climbs yet remain contained below 1.2600

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Climbs yet remain contained below 1.2600

The Pound Sterling gains traction against the US Dollar and climbs above the 200-day moving average (DMA) of 1.2541 in early trading during the North American session. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2566, up by 0.36%. Read More...

Pound Sterling adds more gains ahead of UK employment, US inflation data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) remains well-supported above the psychological support of 1.2500 against the US Dollar (USD) in Monday’s New York session. The GBP/USD pair holds firmly as the US Dollar fails to recover losses driven by higher-than-expected Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending May 3, which raised concerns over the health of the United States labor market. Read More...

GBP/USD hovers above 1.2500, focus on UK labor data scheduled for Tuesday

GBP/USD edges higher to near 1.2520 during the Asian session on Monday, possibly due to improved risk appetite. The Pound Sterling (GBP) was bolstered by releasing higher-than-expected UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures on Friday. The UK economy expanded by 0.6% in Q1, surpassing forecasts and signaling the end of the nation's brief recession. This economic rebound represented the most robust growth seen in over two years. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2553
Today Daily Change 0.0028
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1.2525
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2484
Daily SMA50 1.2599
Daily SMA100 1.2637
Daily SMA200 1.2543
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2541
Previous Daily Low 1.2503
Previous Weekly High 1.2594
Previous Weekly Low 1.2446
Previous Monthly High 1.2709
Previous Monthly Low 1.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2526
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2517
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2505
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2484
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2466
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2543
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2561
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2582

 

 

 
