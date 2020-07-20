Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD climbs to session tops, eyeing a move beyond 1.2600 mark

GBP/USD: Deteriorated UK international relations and coronavirus cases cap recovery
GBP/USD has been struggling to gain ground amid Brexit concerns and souring relations with China. Today, coronavirus vaccine hopes and US cases are set to move the cable, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, briefs.
Key quotes "Britain is likely to cancel its extradition treaty with HK, its former colony as soon as Monday. PM Boris Johnson and fellow Brexit supporters envisaged the UK striking independent trade deals with the wider world following the exit from the EU. However, worsening relations with the world's second-largest economy do not bode well." Read more...
GBP/USD climbs to session tops, eyeing a move beyond 1.2600 mark
The GBP/USD pair edged higher through the early European session and refreshed daily tops in the last hour, with bulls now eyeing to reclaim the 1.2600 mark.
The pair once again managed to find decent support ahead of the key 1.2500 psychological mark and moved back into the positive territory amid the emergence of some fresh US dollar selling. The continuous surge in coronavirus infections in the US fueled concerns that the economic recovery will take much longer than initially expected and kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
The greenback was also pressured by a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields. This coupled with a slight improvement in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a modest rebound in the equity markets, further undermined the safe-haven USD. This, in turn, remained supportive of the GBP/USD pair's intraday positive of around 75 pips from daily swing lows. Read more...
China's Foreign Ministry: UK should avoid taking wrong path in Hong Kong affairs
Speaking in a daily media briefing on Monday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin urged the UK to refrain from taking any steps against Beijing, in lieu of the Hong Kong issue.
Key quotes "Britain to avoid making further steps down the wrong path."
"China would react resolutely to actions in the former British colony of Hong Kong that interfere in China's internal affairs."
BBC News reported late Sunday, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is expected to suspend the UK's extradition treaty with Hong Kong on Monday amid rising tensions between London and Beijing. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2602
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1.2568
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2499
|Daily SMA50
|1.2448
|Daily SMA100
|1.242
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2574
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2512
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2666
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.248
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2813
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2252
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2551
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2528
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2489
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2466
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2591
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2614
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2653
