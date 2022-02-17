Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD climbs to fresh weekly high

GBP/USD Forecast: Souring market mood could drag pound below 1.3560
GBP/USD has closed in the positive territory on Wednesday but lost its bullish momentum after testing 1.3600. Geopolitical headlines continue to drive the market action and the British pound faces a two-way risk amid the uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
During the Asian trading hours, reports claiming that Ukraine has shelled separatists' positions in east Ukraine caused safe-haven flows to dominate the markets. Ukraine quickly denied these claims and the Ukrainian military recently reported that Russian occupying forces fired on a village in the Luhansk region. Read more...
GBP/USD climbs to fresh weekly high, above 1.3600 mark amid renewed USD weakness
The GBP/USD pair climbed to a fresh weekly high during the first half of the European session and is now looking to build on the momentum further beyond the 1.3600 mark.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the GBP/USD pair to reverse an intraday dip to the 1.3555 area and move into positive territory for the third successive day on Thursday. As investors digest contradicting geopolitical headlines, the emergence of fresh US dollar selling acted as a tailwind for the pair. Apart from this, rising bets for additional interest rate hikes by the Bank of England underpinned the British pound and provided an additional lift to the major. Read more...
GBP/USD to suffer additional losses on a fall below 1.3560 support
GBP/USD has encountered near-term resistance at 1.3600 early Thursday. Souring market mood could drag cable below 1.3560, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.
“A further escalation of geopolitical tensions could weigh on GBP/USD while a positive shift in risk sentiment could open the door for additional gains.”
“If GBP/USD manages to climb above 1.3600 (psychological level, static level) and starts using that level as support, 1.3620 (static level) and 1.3645 (February 10 high) could be targeted.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3626
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3593
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3521
|Daily SMA50
|1.3481
|Daily SMA100
|1.3505
|Daily SMA200
|1.3694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3601
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3531
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3644
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3491
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3574
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3558
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3549
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3505
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.348
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3619
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3645
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3688
