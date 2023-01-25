GBP/USD climbs sharply, back above 1.2380 as traders eye US GDP

The GBP/USD solidly climbs and trims two days of consecutive losses after hitting a weekly low of 1.2263 on Wednesday. Risk aversion is the game’s name, while the US Dollar (USD) is pairing some of its earlier losses, underpinned by US bond yields rising. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2384, clinging to gains of 0.42%. Read More...

 

GBP/USD consolidates in a range, holds above 1.2300 mark amid subdued USD demand

The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and oscillates in a narrow band through the early part of the European session. Spot prices hold above the 1.2300 mark, though remain well within the striking distance of a one-week low touched on Tuesday. Read More...

 

GBP/USD steadies above 1.2300 as markets expect BoE, Fed approaching policy pivot

GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.2320 as bears seek more clues to rule further heading into Wednesday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair remains sidelined after a two-day downtrend while copying the broad market inaction. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2395
Today Daily Change 0.0060
Today Daily Change % 0.49
Today daily open 1.2335
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2174
Daily SMA50 1.2132
Daily SMA100 1.1741
Daily SMA200 1.1972
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2414
Previous Daily Low 1.2263
Previous Weekly High 1.2436
Previous Weekly Low 1.2169
Previous Monthly High 1.2447
Previous Monthly Low 1.1992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2321
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2356
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2261
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2187
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.211
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2412
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2488
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2562

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.0900 as US Dollar rebounds

EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.0900 as US Dollar rebounds

EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and turned negative on the day below 1.0900. The risk-averse market atmosphere helps the US Dollar find demand in the American session and makes it difficult for the pair to keep its footing.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats to 1.2350 area following earlier rebound

GBP/USD retreats to 1.2350 area following earlier rebound

GBP/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.2350 area after having advanced to 1.2400 in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in negative territory, the US Dollar holds its ground against its rivals and weighs on the pair.

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD trapped between $1,920 and $1,940, upside risks prevail Premium

Gold: XAU/USD trapped between $1,920 and $1,940, upside risks prevail

Wall Street indexes suffered on Wednesday with investors focused on earnings results and ahead of US growth data. Gold remains near multi-month highs, facing resistance around the $1,940 area. The $1,930 zone, still is a magnet area.

Gold News

How China could legalize crypto in its efforts to tax cryptocurrency firms and individuals

How China could legalize crypto in its efforts to tax cryptocurrency firms and individuals

Chinese journalist Colin Wu reported Chinese authorities’ efforts to tax cryptocurrency firms and individuals. Experts believe that in an attempt to control the collection of crypto taxes, China could legalize crypto. 

Read more

Tesla (TSLA) Earnings Preview: Q4 earnings call will hinge on volume guidance

Tesla (TSLA) Earnings Preview: Q4 earnings call will hinge on volume guidance

A lot could go wrong with Tesla's (TSLA) fourth quarter earnings call after the markets close on Wednesday. The market seems to be in agreement with TSLA stock down -1.3% in Wednesday's premarket.

Read more

