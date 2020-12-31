Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD climbs further beyond mid-1.3600s, fresh 31-month tops

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3641.. Sterling was the strongest G4 currency vs usd y'day, price met renewed buying at 1.3494 (AUS) n climbed steadily to 1.3615 in Europe , despite a brief pullback to 1.3573 in NY, cable hit 1.3626 at the close.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.28 12 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 on the 1st day in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Although cable has retreated to 1.3189 last Mon after rally abv 2019 high at 1.3516 to a fresh 2-1/2 year peak at 1.3625, Thu's rebound to 1.3620 as a Brexit deal was reached signals pullback has ended n abv 1.3625 would extend to 1.3680/90. On the downside, only a daily close below 1.3305 would risk weakness back to 1.3189, break, 1.3135. Read more...
GBP/USD climbs further beyond mid-1.3600s, fresh 31-month tops
The buying interest around the British pound picked up pace during the early European session and pushed the GBP/USD pair further beyond mid-1.3600s, or fresh 31-month tops.
The pair built on the previous day's strong positive move back above the 1.3600 mark and gained some follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The sterling was supported by the passage of post-Brexit trade deal in the UK Parliament. This, coupled with sustained US dollar selling bias, provided an additional boost to the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3668
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|1.3618
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3442
|Daily SMA50
|1.3284
|Daily SMA100
|1.3149
|Daily SMA200
|1.2839
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3625
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3493
|Previous Weekly High
|1.362
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3188
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3574
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3532
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3446
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3664
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3711
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3796
GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls turn cautious amid further COVID-19 restrictions in UK
The GBP/USD pair gained some strong follow-through traction on Wednesday and jumped back above the 1.3600 mark amid the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar. Investors looked past the effective rejection of a measure to raise the direct payments to most US households to $2,000 and remain convinced about the likelihood of additional US financial aid. This, along with hopes for a strong global recovery in 2021, remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. The already strong risk sentiment got an additional boost after UK regulators approved the use of AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued undermining the safe-haven greenback and driving the pair higher.
The British pound largely shrugged off an unprecedented level of COVID-19 infection across the UK. Several areas of the country went into the toughest tier-4 restrictions on Wednesday after the UK reported over 50,000 news cases for the second day in a row. The positive momentum also seemed rather unaffected by the fact that the Brexit agreement excluded the crucial services sector, which makes up 80% of the British economy. Read more...
The buying interest around the British pound picked up pace during the early European session and pushed the GBP/USD pair further beyond mid-1.3600, or fresh 31-month tops.
