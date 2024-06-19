Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD climbs back above 1.2700 on US holiday

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Climbs back above 1.2700 on US holiday

The Pound Sterling modestly gains versus the Greenback on Wednesday, amid thin liquidity conditions, due to US traders being in observance of Juneteenth. Therefore, with US markets being closed, the GBP/USD could remain subdued, and trade at 1.2729 at the time of writing. Read More...

Pound Sterling gains further as sticky UK service CPI dents BoE early rate-cut bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges higher above the round-level resistance of 1.2700 on Wednesday after the United Kingdom (UK) Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that price pressures declined as expected in May. UK’s annual headline inflation returned to the central bank’s target of 2% for the first time in more than three years from April’s reading of 2.3%. In the same period, the core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes volatile food and energy prices, declined to 3.5% from the former reading of 3.9%. Read More...

GBP/USD consolidates in a range around 1.2700 mark, eyes UK CPI for fresh impetus

The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and oscillates in a narrow trading band, around the 1.2700 round-figure mark during the Asian session. Spot prices, meanwhile, hold above a one-month low touched last Friday as traders keenly await the release of the latest UK consumer inflation figures before positioning for the next leg of a directional move. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2725
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.2709
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2743
Daily SMA50 1.2614
Daily SMA100 1.264
Daily SMA200 1.2553
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2721
Previous Daily Low 1.2669
Previous Weekly High 1.286
Previous Weekly Low 1.2657
Previous Monthly High 1.2801
Previous Monthly Low 1.2446
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2701
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2689
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2679
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2648
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2627
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.273
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2752
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2782

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD fluctuates near 1.0750 as markets turn subdued

EUR/USD fluctuates near 1.0750 as markets turn subdued

EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight channel at around 1.0750 in the American session on Wednesday. The pair struggles to finding direction with US markets remaining closed in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.2700 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.2700 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2700 on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that annual inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index, declined to 2% in May from 2.3% in April. The BoE will announce policy decisions on Thursday.

GBP/USD News

Gold extends sideways grind at around $2,330

Gold extends sideways grind at around $2,330

Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from the vicinity of the $2,300 mark and oscillates in a narrow band near $2,330. US bond markets remain closed in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday, limiting the pair's volatility.

Gold News

Polygon MATIC poised for 10% rally as momentum indicators signal strength

Polygon MATIC poised for 10% rally as momentum indicators signal strength

Polygon price formed a bullish divergence on a momentum indicator, signaling a reversal. On-chain data shows MATIC’s capitulation event occurred between June 12 and 18.

Read more

Investors' focus will be on Europe

Investors' focus will be on Europe

In the euro area, the EU commission will reveal against which countries it recommends opening an excessive deficit procedure (EDF) due to breaches of the EU fiscal rules.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures