Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD chops either side of 1.3200 [Video]

GBP/USD Outlook: Bears are still in control, await US CPI before the next leg down

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the overnight bounce from a one-year low and oscillated in a narrow trading band, around the 1.3200 mark through the early European session, on Thursday. The imposition of tougher COVID-19 restrictions in England turned out to be a key factor that acted as a headwind for the British pound. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered people to work from home on Wednesday, wear face masks in public places and use vaccine passes to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. This, along with persistent Brexit-related uncertainties, forced investors to scale back their bets for an imminent interest rate hike by the Bank of England in December. Apart from this, a modest pickup in US dollar demand kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the major. Read more...

GBP/USD chops either side of 1.3200, takes a breather ahead of key UK GDP and US inflation data

GBP/USD has spent the majority of Thursday’s session chopping either side of the 1.3200 handle and currently trades with losses of slightly more than 0.1% on the session around the 1.3190 mark. The pair is holding up rather well in light of the downside being seen in risk assets (stocks and oil), risk-sensitive currencies (NZD, AUD and CAD) and its European peers (EUR and CHF) that would normally also weaken sterling. For reference, all of these currencies are between 0.3-0.7% lower on the day versus the buck. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3216 Today Daily Change -0.0009 Today Daily Change % -0.07 Today daily open 1.3225 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3348 Daily SMA50 1.3529 Daily SMA100 1.3655 Daily SMA200 1.3791 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3261 Previous Daily Low 1.3161 Previous Weekly High 1.3371 Previous Weekly Low 1.3194 Previous Monthly High 1.3698 Previous Monthly Low 1.3194 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3199 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3223 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.317 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3115 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.307 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.327 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3316 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3371

Sterling was hampered by further difficulties for Prime Minister Johnson and the government [Video]

Sterling was unable to make any headway in early Europe on Wednesday and gradually lost ground ahead of the New York open. Risk appetite dipped on renewed reservations over coronavirus developments although, significantly, the Pound failed to recover when risk conditions improved once again. Sterling was hampered by further difficulties for Prime Minister Johnson and the government. There were also media reports that the government will introduce fresh restrictions in order to curb spread of the Omicron variant which would further damage the outlook. Read more...