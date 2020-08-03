Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD channel loss points lower to 1.3050

GBP/USD looks to the downside due to pound vulnerability

GBP/USD has started the week flat, near the 1.31 level but US-UK trade talks, PMIs and Brexit are all in play and pointing to weigh on the cable. The greenback has also reasons to struggle but the pound seems more vulnerable, in the opinion of FXStreet's analyst Yohay Elam.

Key quotes: "The UK's coronavirus situation seems to be going in the wrong direction. The government is working on plans to prevent a broad nationwide lockdown – the mere floating of the idea is a negative sign. It is essential to stress that while certain areas are seeing an increase, broad UK figures remain under control, at least for now. Nevertheless, Britain was hit hard by COVID-19 and may, therefore, act more cautiously, even if that weighs on the economy." Read more...

GBP/USD: Channel loss points lower to 1.3050

GBP/USD is sidelined as trades at 1.3085 while Monday's 4-hour chart is showing a drop below the uptrend channel. Notwithstanding, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, notes that other technical indicators remain bullish.

Key quotes: "GBP/USD has dropped out of the uptrend channel that had accompanied it for over a week. Is it a bearish sign? Other indicators remain bullish – the Relative Strength Index on the 4-hour chart dropped below 70, exiting overbought conditions, while momentum remains positive." Read more...

GBP/USD battles 1.3100 after UK Final Manufacturing PMI misses estimates with 53.3 in July

The UK manufacturing sector activity quickened its pace of expansion less-than-expected in the month of July, the final report from IHS Markit confirmed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was revised lower to 53.3 in July versus 53.6 expected and 53.6 first readout. Read more...