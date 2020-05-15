Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD challenging a Fibonacci support level

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Recovers from short-term falling wedge support above 1.2200

GBP/USD escalates the previous day’s recovery moves to 1.2238, up 0.08% on a day, as Tokyo opens for trading on Friday. The pair bounced off the support line of the short-term falling wedge technical formation on Thursday.

While the Cable’s recent recoveries direct it towards the bullish pattern’s resistance line near 1.2330, further upside depends upon how well the buyers manage to dominate beyond that level. During the successful break of 1.2330, 1.2465 and 1.2500 can entertain the optimists ahead of pushing them to the April monthly high near 1.2645.

GBP/USD Forecast: Challenging a Fibonacci support level

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2181, its lowest in over a month. Bank of England’s Governor Bailey hit the wires this Thursday, and reckon the UK is in a “major downturn,” and that uncertainty remains high. Late Wednesday, he said that the central bank can help the nation to overcome the extra debt piled during the current coronavirus crisis. The UK didn’t release relevant macroeconomic data on Thursday, and the macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Friday.

