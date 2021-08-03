Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Caution rules as BOE looms

The BOE is set to leave its policy unchanged and publish new forecasts on "Super Thursday." Signs of slower growth and inflation, dual covid concerns and the Fed will likely result in a cautious tone . GBP/USD may drop in response to the decision, but that could be temporary. An epic battle between hawks and doves on Super Thursday? That is a dramatic way to view the Bank of England's upcoming rate decision – yet there are good reasons to expect doves to carry the day. That would send sterling down. Read more...

GBP/USD bulls are seeking a test of the 1.4000s in a daily extension. Bears are seeking a break of the current daily support for a run to the 1.3780s . The focus is on the Bank of England and US Nonfarm Payrolls .GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3910 and 0.20% higher on the day so far, supported by risk sentiment that has improved as positive corporate earnings continue to offset worries over China's pressure on the technology sector. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair trades a handful of pips above the 1.3900 level, posting a modest intraday advance . The pair seesawed between gains and losses, fluctuating alongside the market’s sentiment but holding on to a limited intraday range amid the absence of a valid catalyst. Market participants await the Bank of England monetary policy announcement, scheduled for August 5. The central bank may warn about the risk of tightening too early, somehow denting demand for the pound in advance. Read more...

