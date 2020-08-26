Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD caught some aggressive bids and rallied fresh weekly tops in the last hour

GBP/USD refreshes weekly tops, looks to extend the momentum beyond 1.3200 mark

The GBP/USD pair rallied around 80 pips during the early North American session and spiked to fresh daily tops. Bulls might now be looking to reclaim and extend the momentum beyond the 1.3200 mark.

The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.3115 region and was now looking to build on the previous day's goodish rebound from over one-week lows. The US dollar struggled to preserve its intraday gains despite upbeat US Durable Goods Orders data, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that provided a goodish lift to the GBP/USD pair.

GBP/USD outlook: Recovery extension brings new 2020 high in focus again

Cable extends recovery on Wednesday's early US session trading after dollar accelerated lower and erased all gains from better than expected US durable goods data. The pair advanced 0.67% on Tuesday and confirmed reversal signal on Monday's inverted hammer. Fresh gains tested pivotal barriers at 1.3161/85 (cracked bear-trendline off 4.4376 high/Fibo 61.8% of 1.3266/1.3053), shifting near term focus higher after repeated rejection at week-long congestion floor. Bullish setup of daily studies supports the action which needs today's close above 1.3185 pivot for fresh signal and renewed attempt at key 1.3243/66 barriers (Fibo 61.8% of 1.4376/1.1409 fall/new 2020 high).

