Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD catches fresh bids on Tuesday

GBP/USD Outlook: Upside seems limited ahead of US CPI and FOMC minutes on Wednesday

The GBP/USD pair gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday and snaps a four-day losing streak to over a one-week low, around the 1.2345 region touched the previous day. The US Dollar (USD) eases following the previous day's strong rally and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the major. The US Treasury bond yields edge lower after a sharp two-day climb, which, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, prompt some selling around the safe-haven Greenback. Apart from this, the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate hike path further contributes to capping a four-day-old USD recovery move from over a two-month low touched last Wednesday.

The mostly upbeat US monthly employment details released on Friday fueled speculations that the US central bank may have to raise interest rates again next month. In fact, the current market pricing indicates a greater chance of a 25 bps lift-off at the May FOMC policy meeting. Market participants, however, seem convinced that the Fed will cut rates in the second half of the year amid signs of slowing economic growth. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. This, along with the US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday, will play a key role in influencing the USD. In the meantime, the USD bulls seem reluctant to place fresh bets, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Recovery remains elusive below 1.2405 immediate hurdle

GBP/USD prints the first daily gains in five around 1.2390 as full markets return on Tuesday. In doing so, the Cable pair bounces off the lowest levels in a week.

That said, a two-week-old ascending trend line, around 1.2355 by the press time, triggered the GBP/USD pair’s rebound the previous day. Read more...