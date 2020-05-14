Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD capped below 1.2200, leaves 1.2165 support level exposed

GBP/USD sinks amid bleak economic outlook
The British pound fell to its lowest levels against the US dollar since April 7th in early trading on Thursday. Grim GDP data resulting from the coronavirus weighed on sterling, while the dollar was lifted by dismissive comments on negative interest rates by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.
GBP/USD unable to regain 1.2200, remains near April’s low at 1.2165
The pound has revisited April’s low at 1.2165, where the pair found support to regain some ground during Thursday’s US session but lacking follow-through, GBP/USD has turned around RIGHT above 1.2200 to focus on the mentioned 1.2165 support level.
