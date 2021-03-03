Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Can sterling surge above 1.40?

GBP/USD: The annual budget puts pressure on the British Pound
Sterling has moved slightly for two days. BXY - British Pound Currrncy Index keeps position around 139.0 - 139.6 before the opening of London session.
The British Pound is traded at low volume in the first two days of week, which showed a desert at the market. All the attention of investors poured into the Annual Budget Release - the annual budget estimate of the British government. This is important report that determines whether the government's expenditure/revenue plan over the next one year is balance, deficit spending or revenue. These are for future economic stimulus packages, vaccine, health support, unemployment insurance, economic boost,.... and budget revenue through corporate tax, personal income tax.
However, for economic recovery in the V-shape, there is a high possibility that the plan to raise corporate tax and interbank interest rates will continue to be delayed until the end of the second quarter of 2021. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Can sterling surge above 1.40? Sunak and the Senate hold the keys
Read his lips – new taxes are coming? UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to extend the government's successful furlough scheme through September, in a step that would boost the economy and is already helping sterling. However, corporation tax rises remain a mystery. If Britain hikes levees on companies, sterling's upside move could stall, while leaving a hole in the budget would allow for further gains.
So far, GBP/USD has been able to advance thanks to some calm in markets. US ten-year bond yields have stabilized above 1.40%, allowing the dollar to take a break from its gains. Lael Brainard, Governor at the Federal Reserve, said that the speed of the move in bonds "caught her eye." However, the bank still sees an increase on returns as a positive sign. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Traders seem non-committed ahead of the UK annual budget
The GBP/USD pair attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and rallied over 120 pips from one-and-half-week lows, around the 1.3860-55 region. The US dollar witnessed a turnaround from a near one-month top amid a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and was seen as a key factor that prompted some short-covering move around the major. That said, the upbeat US economic outlook helped limit any meaningful USD downside and kept a lid on any further gains for the major. Investors remain optimistic about a relatively strong US economic recovery from the pandemic amid the progress in COVID-19 vaccinations and a massive US fiscal stimulus plan.
Meanwhile, the reflation trade seemed to have forced investors to price in a possible uptick in inflation and raised doubts that the Fed would retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period. Apart from this, expectations that the Fed will show greater tolerance to higher bond yields continued lending some support to the buck. Read more...
