Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD can buyers defend 1.3500 on a strong NFP print?

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3534. Although cable met active selling ahead of Asian open on Thur FM 1.3559 (AUS) n tumbled to session lows of 1.3491, active cross-buying in sterling lifted price to 1.3558 in NY morning b4 moving sideways later.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Can buyers defend 1.3500 on a strong NFP print?
GBP/USD has been moving sideways around 1.3550 so far on Friday after closing in the negative territory on Thursday. Investors await the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to release the December jobs report, which could have a significant impact on how markets price the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.
The FOMC's December policy meeting minutes showed on Wednesday that participants saw it appropriate to start the balance sheet normalization process after the first hike. The publication further revealed that current economic conditions, namely the inflation outlook and the state of the labour market, were seen as factors that would allow a faster balance sheet runoff than the previous financial crisis. Read more...
GBP/USD holds steady near mid-1.3500s, 100-DMA as traders await the key NFP report
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone, around the 1.3540-50 area through the first half of the European session, albeit seemed struggling to break through the 100-day SMA resistance.
Following the previous day's modest pullback and the subsequent bounce from sub-1.3500 levels, the GBP/USD pair managed to regain positive traction on Friday amid modest US dollar weakness. A generally positive tone around the equity markets was seen as a key factor that undermined the safe-haven greenback and extended some support to the major. Raed more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3545
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.353
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3383
|Daily SMA50
|1.34
|Daily SMA100
|1.3557
|Daily SMA200
|1.3741
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3565
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3491
|Previous Weekly High
|1.355
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3393
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3519
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3536
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3492
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3454
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3418
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3566
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3603
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.364
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1300 area following initial spike after US NFP data
EUR/USD jumped to a fresh daily high above 1.1320 with the initial reaction to the mixed US December jobs report but erased a large portion of its gains. Although the increase in US Nonfarm Payrolls missed the market expectation, annual wage inflation came in higher than forecast.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold drops below $1,790 as US T-bond yields climb higher
Gold came under renewed pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,790 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% at 1.76% after the data from the US showed a stronger-than-expected increase in wage inflation despite dismal NFP growth.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.