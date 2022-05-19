Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD cable rises on BoE optimism but risk aversion

GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers to remain on sidelines as long as 1.2400 resistance holds

GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound toward 1.2400 in the early European session on Thursday but failed to break above that level. The pair is likely to find it difficult to gather bullish momentum unless it rises above 1.2400 and confirms that level as support.

After having outperformed its rivals on Wednesday, the greenback stays on the back foot early Thursday, allowing GBP/USD to stay afloat in positive territory. With US Treasury bonds finding demand as safe haven in the current risk-averse market environment, the yield on the 10-year reference is falling 2% on the day and weighing on the dollar. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Cable rises on BoE optimism but risk aversion and negative techs weigh

Cable regained strength after being deflated on Wednesday (down 1.2% for the day) by high inflation figure.

Investors turned focus towards the BoE, which is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points in the policy meeting next month that would bring the benchmark rate to 1.25%, in efforts to bring soaring inflation under control and ease strong pressure on households and the economy. Read more...

GBP/USD flirts with daily high amid softer USD, upside potential seems limited

The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early part of the European session and was last seen trading near the daily high, around the 1.2375-1.2380 region.

The pair attracted some buying on Thursday and recovered a part of the overnight slump, though any meaningful recovery still seems elusive. A softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and extended some support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, the risk-off mood, along with the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, should limit losses for the greenback and cap any further gains for the major. Read more...