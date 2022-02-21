Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD cable regains traction on optimistic news

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Descending trend-line, around mid-1.3600s continues to cap gains

The GBP/USD pair attracted fresh buying on the first day of a new week and climbed to the 1.3640 area, back closer to the monthly high tested last week.

The optimism led by the news that US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis undermined the safe-haven US dollar. Apart from this, rising bets for an additional interest rate hike by the Bank of England acted as a tailwind for the British pound and provided an additional lift to the GBP/USD pair.

GBP/USD outlook: Cable regains traction on optimistic news

Bulls tighten grip on Monday, driven by news of possible Biden-Putin meeting over Ukraine that revived risk appetite at the beginning of the week.

Fresh strength pressures tops of past two days (1.3638/42) which lay just ahead of pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.3656 (76.4% of 1.3748/1.3357), break of which would expose 200DMA (1.3685) and open way for attack at 2022 high (1.3748, posted on Jan 13).

GBP/USD set for another test of the 1.3650 level – OCBC

GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3600. Economists at OCBC Bank expect the pair to test the 1.3650 mark again this week.

“The gains in the GBP/USD again stalled ahead of 1.3650 on Friday. Bias is for another test early week.”

"Downside support remains at 1.3480/00."