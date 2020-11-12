Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends pullback on political and EU/UK talks news

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling well-positioned to attack the highs after Bailey's bailout
A deadline – like in Brexit talks – can be pushed back. But when there is no target date, the chances of something happening at all are even lower – and that is helping the pound. Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, has said that he does not have a date in mind for setting negative interest rates, allowing sterling to bounce.
Bailey and his colleagues previously seemed keen on pushing borrowing costs below zero, even announcing they are examining their implementation. These recent comments seem to push it off the agenda. Moreover, Bailey has also spoken positively on this week's uplifting news of an upcoming coronavirus vaccine, perhaps pinning his hopes that immunization would make any additional easing unnecessary. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Cable extends pullback on political and EU/UK talks news
Cable dips further on Thursday, following Wednesday’s upside rejection and bull-trap above Fibo 76.4% barrier at 1.3291.
Daily close in red was initial negative signal, with fresh extension lower in early Thursday’s trading, driven by soured sentiment on resignation of PM Boris Johnson’s director of communications Lee Cain.
Signs that EU/UK trade talks might extend past mid-November deadline and weaker than expected growth of the UK economy in Q3, weigh further on pound.
Pullback from new nine-week high at 1.3311 extends below 1.3200 handle and eyes pivotal Fibo support at 1.3136 (38.2% of 1.2855/1.3311 upleg), with break here to risk extension towards strong supports at 1.3080 zone (daily cloud top/50% retracement of 1.2855/1.3311/converged daily Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen). Read more...
Sterling is on the hook to a couple of pressures
Some payback and a bit of mean reversion: European equity markets slipped in early trade on Thursday as investors trimmed bets on the reopening trade. The FTSE 100 declined around 1% at one stage but 6,300 held, whilst the DAX was holding onto 13,000. In the earlier session, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 rose and the Dow and Russell 2000 slipped a touch as investors switched back to some tech stocks – a pause in the rotation trade if you like with value handing back something to growth/momentum.
The dollar has firmed up this week, sending the euro and sterling off their highs, but the greenback was a touch softer in early trade today. WTI broke the 41.50 resistance to briefly touch a 2-month high at $43 but pulled back to the $41.50 region where the past resistance may form support. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3188
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.3216
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3038
|Daily SMA50
|1.2973
|Daily SMA100
|1.2925
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3314
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3192
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3177
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2854
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3238
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3267
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3168
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3119
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3046
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3289
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3362
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3411
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as covid concerns battle vaccine hopes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, finding its feet. Rising European and US coronavirus cases loom on the currency pair counter the breakthrough in obtaining a vaccine. Speeches by ECB Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%
GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, under pressure. UK GDP missed estimates with 15.5% QoQ in the third quarter. Concerns about coronavirus have replaced vaccine hopes and boost the safe-haven dollar.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains near $1871-72 region
Gold gained some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through. A softer risk tone, sliding US bond yields, weaker USD extended some support to the metal. The lack of strong follow-through warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.
Breaking: Bitcoin smashes $16,000 hurdle in readiness for the run-up to $20,000
Bitcoin has topped the critical $16,000 after the first attempt failed to make significant progress on Wednesday. The flagship cryptocurrency appears to be on steroids, with the price action having lifted above $16,100.
WTI: Covid-led oil demand woes, technical breakdown point to more losses
WTI extends correction below the $42 mark. Covid-led oil demand concerns, IEA report drag oil lower. Rising wedge breakdown spotted on the hourly chart.