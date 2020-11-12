Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends pullback on political and EU/UK talks news

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling well-positioned to attack the highs after Bailey's bailout

A deadline – like in Brexit talks – can be pushed back. But when there is no target date, the chances of something happening at all are even lower – and that is helping the pound. Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, has said that he does not have a date in mind for setting negative interest rates, allowing sterling to bounce.

Bailey and his colleagues previously seemed keen on pushing borrowing costs below zero, even announcing they are examining their implementation. These recent comments seem to push it off the agenda. Moreover, Bailey has also spoken positively on this week's uplifting news of an upcoming coronavirus vaccine, perhaps pinning his hopes that immunization would make any additional easing unnecessary. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Cable extends pullback on political and EU/UK talks news

Cable dips further on Thursday, following Wednesday’s upside rejection and bull-trap above Fibo 76.4% barrier at 1.3291.

Daily close in red was initial negative signal, with fresh extension lower in early Thursday’s trading, driven by soured sentiment on resignation of PM Boris Johnson’s director of communications Lee Cain.

Signs that EU/UK trade talks might extend past mid-November deadline and weaker than expected growth of the UK economy in Q3, weigh further on pound.

Pullback from new nine-week high at 1.3311 extends below 1.3200 handle and eyes pivotal Fibo support at 1.3136 (38.2% of 1.2855/1.3311 upleg), with break here to risk extension towards strong supports at 1.3080 zone (daily cloud top/50% retracement of 1.2855/1.3311/converged daily Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen). Read more...

Sterling is on the hook to a couple of pressures

Some payback and a bit of mean reversion: European equity markets slipped in early trade on Thursday as investors trimmed bets on the reopening trade. The FTSE 100 declined around 1% at one stage but 6,300 held, whilst the DAX was holding onto 13,000. In the earlier session, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 rose and the Dow and Russell 2000 slipped a touch as investors switched back to some tech stocks – a pause in the rotation trade if you like with value handing back something to growth/momentum.

The dollar has firmed up this week, sending the euro and sterling off their highs, but the greenback was a touch softer in early trade today. WTI broke the 41.50 resistance to briefly touch a 2-month high at $43 but pulled back to the $41.50 region where the past resistance may form support. Read more...