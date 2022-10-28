Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD cable eases after falling daily cloud capped rally

GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers could take action if 1.1500 support fails

GBP/USD has continued to stretch lower toward 1.1500 early Friday after having snapped a two-day winning streak amid renewed dollar strength on Thursday. Although the pair holds in positive territory on a weekly basis, it could face additional selling pressure and continue to erase its gains in case buyers fail to defend 1.1500.

The renewed dollar strength on Thursday forced GBP/USD to turn south. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis' (BEA) initial estimate showed that the US economy expanded at an annual rate of 2.6% in the third quarter, surpassing the market expectation of 2.4%. Additionally, the negative shift witnessed in risk mood provided an additional boost to the greenback during American trading hours. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Cable eases after falling daily cloud capped rally

Cable is holding in red in early Friday trading, following a double rejection under the base of falling daily cloud.

Thursday’s bearish close and fresh extension lower warn that recent bulls, inspired by political news after Rishi Sunak replaced Liz Truss as a Prime Minister, might be running out of steam.

Overbought conditions on daily chart and fading bullish momentum signal easing, with pullback facing initial supports at 1.1490 zone (former tops of Oct 4,5) and falling 55DMA (1.1433), with daily Tenkan-sen (1.1353) to hold extended dips and keep larger bulls intact. Read more...

GBP/USD to face further downward pressure in the coming weeks – HSBC

Despite policy U-turns, the GBP still faces structural and cyclical challenges. Therefore, economists at HSBC expect GBP/USD to head lower in the coming weeks.

“A series of fiscal policy U-turns, alongside temporary support for the UK government bond (known as ‘gilt’) market from the Bank of England (BoE), have provided relief for the GBP for now. However, with the UK’s fiscal, monetary and political challenges, the GBP is likely to face further downward pressure in the coming weeks.” Read more...