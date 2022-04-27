GBP/USD holds a bearish bias for the fifth straight day [Video]

Aside from the ongoing war in Ukraine, prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in China weighed on the market. The recent data indicating the UK economy is under the stress of rising living costs contributes to the negative outlook. In addition, the Bank of England's likelihood of increasing interest rates in the future is diminishing. On the other hand, in the short term, the USD bulls are in control on the back of the aggressive hawkish tone from Fed officials. That said, the GBP/USD pair is likely to depreciate further. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Cable continues to trend lower as geopolitical tensions rise

Steep fall extends into fifth straight day, with the pair falling nearly 4% in past as sterling remains under increased pressure from risk aversion and growing geopolitical tensions, while negative economic data warn that the UK economy is likely to slow significantly this year.

Fresh extension lower, following Tuesday’s 1.3% drop, establishes below 1.2600 handle, trading at the lowest levels in 21 month. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Will sellers continue to ignore oversold conditions?

GBP/USD has already lost more than 2% this week but is yet to stage a correction. The improving risk mood early Wednesday is doing little to nothing to help the British pound get a foothold but sellers could look to book their profits before betting on further losses.

In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the greenback continues to capitalize on safe-haven flows. Escalating geopolitical tensions on Russia's threat of a nuclear conflict and heightened concerns over Beijing going into a full lockdown after mass coronavirus testing force investors to seek refuge in the last week of April. Read more...