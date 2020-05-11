Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD buying interest limited ahead of Johnson’s speech

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2400, fails to offer much action on UK PM Johnson’s speech

GBP/USD drops to 1.2410, after ticking up to the intraday high of 1.2423, at the start of the week’s trading session in Asia. The Cable fails to benefit from the UK PM Johnson’s easing of lockdown restrictions starting from Monday as well as calls of further aids from the Tory government.

Having earlier shifted to “Stay Alert” from “Stay at Home” suggestion, UK PM Boris Johnson recently announced the easing of lockdown restrictions for the British nationals.

The first help will be for those who cannot work from home and so can join from Monday while the rest may start adding to the works starting from Wednesday, as per the Tory leaders’ lockdown speech. Even so, the national leader wasn’t quite sure of starting the schools before June 01.

Overview
Today last price 1.2412
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.2412
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.244
Daily SMA50 1.2391
Daily SMA100 1.2708
Daily SMA200 1.266
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2467
Previous Daily Low 1.2355
Previous Weekly High 1.2504
Previous Weekly Low 1.2266
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2424
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2398
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2356
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2299
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2244
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2468
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2524
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.258

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Buying interest limited ahead of Johnson’s speech

The GBP/USD pair has managed to post a modest advance by the end of the week but was unable to fully reverse previous losses, ending it the red just above the 1.2400 level. The UK has become the new epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, amid PM Johnson’s initial “herd immunity” strategy that proved wrong. The kingdom entered a lockdown too late, and this Sunday, Johnson is expected to announce the government’s plan to unlock the UK economy in stages. Ramping up testing is still an unsolved issue in the UK ahead of a slow return to normal. The UK won’t release macroeconomic data at the beginning of the week.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

