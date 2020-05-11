Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD buying interest limited ahead of Johnson’s speech

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2400, fails to offer much action on UK PM Johnson’s speech

GBP/USD drops to 1.2410, after ticking up to the intraday high of 1.2423, at the start of the week’s trading session in Asia. The Cable fails to benefit from the UK PM Johnson’s easing of lockdown restrictions starting from Monday as well as calls of further aids from the Tory government.

Having earlier shifted to “Stay Alert” from “Stay at Home” suggestion, UK PM Boris Johnson recently announced the easing of lockdown restrictions for the British nationals.

The first help will be for those who cannot work from home and so can join from Monday while the rest may start adding to the works starting from Wednesday, as per the Tory leaders’ lockdown speech. Even so, the national leader wasn’t quite sure of starting the schools before June 01.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2412 Today Daily Change 0.0000 Today Daily Change % 0.00 Today daily open 1.2412 Trends Daily SMA20 1.244 Daily SMA50 1.2391 Daily SMA100 1.2708 Daily SMA200 1.266 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2467 Previous Daily Low 1.2355 Previous Weekly High 1.2504 Previous Weekly Low 1.2266 Previous Monthly High 1.2648 Previous Monthly Low 1.2165 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2424 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2398 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2356 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2299 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2244 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2468 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2524 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.258

GBP/USD Forecast: Buying interest limited ahead of Johnson’s speech

The GBP/USD pair has managed to post a modest advance by the end of the week but was unable to fully reverse previous losses, ending it the red just above the 1.2400 level. The UK has become the new epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, amid PM Johnson’s initial “herd immunity” strategy that proved wrong. The kingdom entered a lockdown too late, and this Sunday, Johnson is expected to announce the government’s plan to unlock the UK economy in stages. Ramping up testing is still an unsolved issue in the UK ahead of a slow return to normal. The UK won’t release macroeconomic data at the beginning of the week.

