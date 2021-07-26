Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD buyers show signs of life

GBP/USD rises to fresh one-week highs near 1.3835

US dollar extends slide across the board during the American session. Pound prints fresh highs versus dollar, euro, and yen. The GBP/USD broke above 1.3800 and rose to 1.3833, the highest level since July 16. Cable is rising for the fourth time out of the last five trading days as it continues to recover from the five-month low it reached last week at 1.3571. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3819
Today Daily Change 0.0072
Today Daily Change % 0.52
Today daily open 1.3747
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3798
Daily SMA50 1.3973
Daily SMA100 1.3925
Daily SMA200 1.3714
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.378
Previous Daily Low 1.372
Previous Weekly High 1.3787
Previous Weekly Low 1.3572
Previous Monthly High 1.4249
Previous Monthly Low 1.3787
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3743
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3757
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3718
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3689
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3658
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3778
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3809
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3838

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound buyers show signs of life

The GBP/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.3838, advancing on the broad dollar’s weakness. Market players sold the American currency ahead of the US Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday and the release of the preliminary estimate of the US Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter of the year. On the contrary, the macroeconomic calendar will be quite light in the UK, with nothing relevant scheduled for this week. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Cable set to attack resistance as charts are going in the right directions

GBP/USD has been edging up as UK covid cases have begun falling. Monday's four-hour chart is showing bulls are gaining ground. Has the gamble paid off? Less than a week after "Freedom Day" Britain has recorded the fifth consecutive day of falling COVID-19 cases. Experts have warned that the results of the UK's grand reopening on July 26 are still reflected in virus statistics – two or three weeks are needed – but the downtrend is encouraging. Read more...

