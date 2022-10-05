GBP/USD outlook: Bulls face headwinds at 1.15 zone, looking for fresh signals

Bulls are taking a breather under new highest since Sep 15 as recent rally faced headwinds on approach to 1.1500 barrier. Fundamentals work in favor of pound, as U-turn in government’s plan to cut tax to the highest rate of income boosted the sentiment, while traders expect fresh signals from Fed, after the latest data showed signs of wobbling US economic growth that would prompt the central bank to reduce the pace of tightening, in the fight against high inflation.

The dollar will lose strong support in such scenario that would further boost pound’s near-term recovery.Traders started to collect profits after six consecutive days of rally, on overbought conditions on daily chart and awaiting fresh signals. Read more ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers move to sidelines amid risk aversion

GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined to the 1.1400 area after having advanced toward 1.1500. The souring market mood helps the dollar regather its strength and weighs on the pair ahead of key macroeconomic data releases from the US.

The selling pressure surrounding the dollar and the UK government's decision to step back on massive tax cuts fueled GBP/USD's rally earlier in the week. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, lost more than 1% on Tuesday as market participants cheered falling bond yields. Read more ...

GBP/USD: Rejection at 1.1500 recalls sellers ahead of Truss, US data

GBP/USD is correcting from three-week highs of 1.1495, snapping a six-day uptrend, as the US dollar jumps back on the bids amid broad risk aversion. Escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Europe over the Ukraine war keep investors on the edge. The European Union (EU) backs sanctions against Russia, including the oil price cap. The flight to safety team persists, underpinning the dollar’s safe-haven appeal.

Investors refrain from placing any directional bets on the pound ahead of UK PM Liz Truss’ address to the Tory party. In the meantime, cable finds some comfort from the upward revision to the UK final S&P Global Services PMI, which came in at 50.0 in September. Read more ...