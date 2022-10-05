GBP/USD outlook: Bulls face headwinds at 1.15 zone, looking for fresh signals
Bulls are taking a breather under new highest since Sep 15 as recent rally faced headwinds on approach to 1.1500 barrier. Fundamentals work in favor of pound, as U-turn in government’s plan to cut tax to the highest rate of income boosted the sentiment, while traders expect fresh signals from Fed, after the latest data showed signs of wobbling US economic growth that would prompt the central bank to reduce the pace of tightening, in the fight against high inflation.
The dollar will lose strong support in such scenario that would further boost pound’s near-term recovery.Traders started to collect profits after six consecutive days of rally, on overbought conditions on daily chart and awaiting fresh signals. Read more ...
GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers move to sidelines amid risk aversion
GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined to the 1.1400 area after having advanced toward 1.1500. The souring market mood helps the dollar regather its strength and weighs on the pair ahead of key macroeconomic data releases from the US.
The selling pressure surrounding the dollar and the UK government's decision to step back on massive tax cuts fueled GBP/USD's rally earlier in the week. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, lost more than 1% on Tuesday as market participants cheered falling bond yields. Read more ...
GBP/USD: Rejection at 1.1500 recalls sellers ahead of Truss, US data
GBP/USD is correcting from three-week highs of 1.1495, snapping a six-day uptrend, as the US dollar jumps back on the bids amid broad risk aversion. Escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Europe over the Ukraine war keep investors on the edge. The European Union (EU) backs sanctions against Russia, including the oil price cap. The flight to safety team persists, underpinning the dollar’s safe-haven appeal.
Investors refrain from placing any directional bets on the pound ahead of UK PM Liz Truss’ address to the Tory party. In the meantime, cable finds some comfort from the upward revision to the UK final S&P Global Services PMI, which came in at 50.0 in September. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1331
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0146
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.27
|Today daily open
|1.1477
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1291
|Daily SMA50
|1.1677
|Daily SMA100
|1.1958
|Daily SMA200
|1.2573
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.149
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1281
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1235
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0339
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.141
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1361
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1342
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1207
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1133
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1551
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1625
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.176
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
