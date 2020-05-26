Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD buyers attack 1.2200 following Monday’s spinning top

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Buyers attack 1.2200 following Monday’s spinning top

GBP/USD takes the bids to 1.2195 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The pair formed a bullish “spinning top” candlestick on the daily chart the previous day after consecutive three days of downside.

While the candlestick formation portrays the struggle between the buyers and the sellers, 50-day SMA keeps the quote’s near-term upside guarded.

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound remains unattractive

The GBP/USD pair has spent these last few sessions consolidating just below the 1.2200 figure, confined to a 40 pips’ range throughout the day amid holidays in the US and the UK. The pair remained near the three-day low posted last Friday at 1.2161, as investors remained concerned about the possibility of the BOE turning into negative rates to stimulate the economy further.

