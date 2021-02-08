Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD buy the dip opportunity?

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls need to wait for sustained move beyond 1.3755-60 congestion zone

The GBP/USD pair built on the previous session's solid rebound from two-and-half-week lows and gained strong follow-through traction on the last trading day of the week. The British pound remained well supported by the fact that the Bank of England on Thursday pushed back expectations for negative interest rates and progress in coronavirus vaccinations in the UK. Apart from this, the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar provided an additional boost to the major.

The greenback lost some additional ground following the release of mixed US monthly employment details, which showed that the economy added only 49K jobs in January. The previous month's reading was also revised down sharply to -227K from -140K reported earlier and largely offset an unexpected fall in the unemployment rate, to 6.3% from 6.7% in December. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Buy the dip opportunity? Britain's virus advantage may send sterling higher

Betting on Biden – Markets are cheering President Joe Biden's push for passing a larger relief package, and the dollar advances with higher bond yields. However, sterling has room to recover.

Both the Commander-in-Chief and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have been urging Congress to "go big" in a series of media appearances following Friday's disappointing jobs report. The US gained only 49,000 positions in January, worse than expected. Read more...

GBP/USD flirts with session lows, around 1.3700 mark amid notable USD demand

The GBP/USD pair retreated around 30-35 pips during the early European session and dropped to the 1.3700 neighbourhood in the last hour.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to one-week tops, instead met with some supply near the 1.3740 region and for now, seems to have stalled its post-BoE rally from two-and-half-week lows. It is worth recalling that the GBP/USD pair witnessed some aggressive short-covering move from the 1.3565 region after the UK central bank pushed back expectations for negative interest rates. Read more...