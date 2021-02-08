Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD buy the dip opportunity?

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls need to wait for sustained move beyond 1.3755-60 congestion zone
The GBP/USD pair built on the previous session's solid rebound from two-and-half-week lows and gained strong follow-through traction on the last trading day of the week. The British pound remained well supported by the fact that the Bank of England on Thursday pushed back expectations for negative interest rates and progress in coronavirus vaccinations in the UK. Apart from this, the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar provided an additional boost to the major.
The greenback lost some additional ground following the release of mixed US monthly employment details, which showed that the economy added only 49K jobs in January. The previous month's reading was also revised down sharply to -227K from -140K reported earlier and largely offset an unexpected fall in the unemployment rate, to 6.3% from 6.7% in December. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Buy the dip opportunity? Britain's virus advantage may send sterling higher
Betting on Biden – Markets are cheering President Joe Biden's push for passing a larger relief package, and the dollar advances with higher bond yields. However, sterling has room to recover.
Both the Commander-in-Chief and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have been urging Congress to "go big" in a series of media appearances following Friday's disappointing jobs report. The US gained only 49,000 positions in January, worse than expected. Read more...
GBP/USD flirts with session lows, around 1.3700 mark amid notable USD demand
The GBP/USD pair retreated around 30-35 pips during the early European session and dropped to the 1.3700 neighbourhood in the last hour.
The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to one-week tops, instead met with some supply near the 1.3740 region and for now, seems to have stalled its post-BoE rally from two-and-half-week lows. It is worth recalling that the GBP/USD pair witnessed some aggressive short-covering move from the 1.3565 region after the UK central bank pushed back expectations for negative interest rates. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3691
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|1.3739
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3664
|Daily SMA50
|1.355
|Daily SMA100
|1.3296
|Daily SMA200
|1.3006
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.374
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3666
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3758
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3712
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.369
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3616
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3764
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3789
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3838
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 amid US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.2050, marginally as the greenback marches forward. Hopes for significant US stimulus and dropping virus cases in the US are also supporting the greenback. The Europan Sentix Investor Confidence missed with -0.2 points.
DOGE primed for a 90% bull run
Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%. Only one significant supply barrier sits ahead of DOGE. But if it closes above $0.059, prices will rise to $0.12.
XAU/USD reverses intraday dip, holds steady above $1815 level
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1808 region on the first day of a new week. A combination of factors might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the commodity.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), navigates within a side-lined theme around the 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.
The index alternates gains with losses around the 91.00 region on Monday amidst a narrow range trade and following Friday’s strong pullback after reaching new yearly peaks around 91.60.