GBP/USD Outlook: Move beyond mid-1.1800s confluence to set the stage for further recovery
The GBP/USD pair staged a solid recovery on Tuesday and rallied over 150 pips from the 1.1715 area, or its lowest level since March 2020. The US dollar retreated sharply from a fresh two-decade high after data released from the US showed that private-sector business activity contracted for a second straight month in August. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that triggered some short-covering around the major. In fact, the S&P Global flash composite PMI dropped to the lowest since May 2020, led by a notable fallout in the services sector amid high inflation and tighter financial conditions. The data forced investors to scale back expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. This was evident from a steep intraday decline in the US Treasury bond yields and prompted aggressive USD long-unwinding trade. Read more ...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound bulls turn hesitant ahead of key events
After having snapped a four-day losing streak on Tuesday, GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase above 1.1800 on Wednesday. Although the near-term technical outlook suggests that sellers stay on the sidelines for the time being, an improvement in risk sentiment is needed for the pair to attract bulls.
On Tuesday, the data from the US showed that the S&P Services PMI slumped to 44.1 in early August from 47.3 in July, pointing to an ongoing contraction in the service sector's business activity. Additionally, the Composite PMI dropped to 45 from 47.7 in the same period. The underlying details of the survey revealed that input prices and output charges for the private sector rose at the slowest pace in 18 months in August. Read more ...
GBP/USD resumes decline and trades below 1.1800
The GBP/USD pair turned south and trades a handful of pips below the 1.1800 level, not far above a fresh multi-month low of 1,1716 posted on Tuesday. The greenback regains its dominance across the FX board, following a short-lived knee-jerk on Tuesday, following the release of tepid US growth-related figures. The S&P Global flash estimates for August hinted at a sharp deceleration in business activity.
Nonetheless, bets for a US Federal Reserve 75 bps hike in September are back above 50%, according to the latest available data. Furthermore, the central bank will shortly begin doubling the pace of its balance sheet reduction, further draining the massive liquidity used to deal with the early stages of the pandemic. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1766
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|1.1837
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2079
|Daily SMA50
|1.2078
|Daily SMA100
|1.2343
|Daily SMA200
|1.286
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1878
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1717
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2148
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1792
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1817
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1779
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.165
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1583
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1971
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2065
