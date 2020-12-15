Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls turn cautious amid COVID-19 jitters

GBP/USD Forecast: Buying opportunity? Brexit silence may be a bliss, everything else just noise

"Hello darkness, my old friend" – these first words of "The Sound of Silence by Simon & Garfunkel reflect the state of Brexit talks. After intense nonstop reports from the negotiations, the darkness and silence are likely a positive sign of progress. Can the pound resume its gains?

GBP/USD surged by some 200 pips on Monday after the EU and the UK announced they will "go the extra mile" and abandon the self-imposed Sunday deadline. However, cable climbed down as a breakthrough failed to materialize and Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier's comments of a "narrow path." On the flip side, the mere existence of a way forward is positive news. Read more...

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls turn cautious amid COVID-19 jitters, focus remains on Brexit

The British pound kicked off the new week on an upbeat note after Britain and the European Union agreed to extend Brexit negotiations beyond Sunday's deadline. The decision raised hopes the UK and the EU will secure a free trade agreement before the end of Brexit transition period on December 31. The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier added to the optimism and reported said that they could reach a deal on Brexit if a solution on fishing is found. This, along with the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar, allowed the GBP/USD pair to erase last week's heavy losses and climb back to mid-1.3400.

Against the backdrop of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, renewed hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus measures boosted investors' confidence. This was evident from an upbeat mood in the global equity markets, which continued undermining the greenback's safe-haven demand. Read more...

GBP/USD holds steady below mid-1.3300s, moves little post-UK jobs data

The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest gains near session tops, just below mid-1.3300s and had a rather muted reaction to the UK macro release.

Following the previous day's sharp pullback of around 140 pips, the pair managed to regain positive traction on Tuesday and remained well supported by hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal. It is worth recalling that Britain and the European Union agreed to extend Brexit negotiations beyond Sunday's deadline. Adding to the optimism, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier reported said on Monday that they could reach a deal on Brexit if a solution on fishing is found. Read more...