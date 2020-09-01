Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls tried to attack 1.3515 but fell just short

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable fails to reach the weekly resistance target for now

GBP/USD is having another positive session on Tuesday but the bulls have lost some momentum recently. At its highest point, the pair was trading 0.88% higher and at one stage of the day, GBP/USD was trading at 1.3483.

Looking at the chart now, it is clear to see how close the pair was to the weekly resistance zone marked in black at 1.3515. Now there has been some bearishness the next potential major support level is at the green line near 1.3268. This support zone is also important on the daily chart as it was a small consolidation high point on 19th August. There is also the downward sloping trendline around and this could also provide some support.

GBP/USD: Cable is driving to levels not seen since December

The dollar is getting hit hard right now and Cable is driving to levels not seen since December and the reaction to the UK General Election. A spike high of 1.3515 was quickly retraced but if this can be overcome, then Cable will be trading at its highest since May 2018. Technicals are all increasingly strong once more, with an acceleration higher on Stochastics, RSI and also now MACD lines rising off a bull cross. There are no signs of negative divergences, so this looks to be a move that is being backed now, with a strong trend.

