Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls to remain interested as long as 1.1130 holds

GBP/USD outlook: Break of pivotal Fibo barrier to open way for further advance

Cable extends advance into fifth straight day on Monday and extends above pivotal 1.12 zone (round-figure / Fibo 61.8% of 1.1738/1.0348), underpinned by the news that Britain would reverse plans to cut the highest rate of income tax, the part of the larger package of financial measures the government announced last month.

Improving daily studies on north-heading 14-d momentum and 5/10DMA’s in bullish setup, offer support, adding to stronger bullish signals on long tailed weekly and monthly candles, which point to a bear-trap under psychological 1.10 support and generate initial reversal signals. Read more ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls to remain interested as long as 1.1130 holds

GBP/USD retreats from over one-week high, up a little around 1.1200 mark

