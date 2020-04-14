Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls taking over, despite discouraging pandemic-related news

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Mildly positive near key upside barriers

GBP/USD takes the bids to 1.2520 during the Asian session on Tuesday. That said, the Cable currently trades near the monthly top while also confronting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month downside. As a result, the pair’s further upside depends upon how well it manages to cross the key resistances.

Not only 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2520, 50-day and 200-day SMAs, respectively near 1.2580 and 1.2660, also questions the pair’s additional run-up. Alternatively, sellers will look for entry below the short-term rising support trend line, currently at 1.2485.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls taking over, despite discouraging pandemic-related news

The pound has resumed its advance against the greenback, with GBP/USD pair retaking the 1.2500 figure. The pair held on to gains despite worsening risk-related sentiment led to dollar’s gains, amid weekend news indicating that UK PM, Boris Johnson, left the hospital. Johnson has spent most of the past week in ICU amid persistent coronavirus symptoms, spurring concerns about leadership

