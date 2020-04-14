Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls taking over, despite discouraging pandemic-related news

NEWS

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Mildly positive near key upside barriers

GBP/USD takes the bids to 1.2520 during the Asian session on Tuesday. That said, the Cable currently trades near the monthly top while also confronting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month downside. As a result, the pair’s further upside depends upon how well it manages to cross the key resistances.

Not only 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2520, 50-day and 200-day SMAs, respectively near 1.2580 and 1.2660, also questions the pair’s additional run-up. Alternatively, sellers will look for entry below the short-term rising support trend line, currently at 1.2485.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls taking over, despite discouraging pandemic-related news

The pound has resumed its advance against the greenback, with GBP/USD pair retaking the 1.2500 figure. The pair held on to gains despite worsening risk-related sentiment led to dollar’s gains, amid weekend news indicating that UK PM, Boris Johnson, left the hospital. Johnson has spent most of the past week in ICU amid persistent coronavirus symptoms, spurring concerns about leadership

AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6400 post-China trade data

Australian dollar stands resilient to the awful March NAB Business Survey and mixed Chinese Trade numbers, as AUD/USD holds firmer above 0.6400. A better market mood and broad USD weakness collaborate with the upside in the aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: On the defensive near 107.60 amid weaker US dollar

USD/JPY is on the back foot around 107.60 in Tuesday's Asian trading, as broad-based US dollar weakness overshadows the risk-on action in the Asian equities and US stock futures. 

USD/JPY News

Gold holds the fort in the $1,720s as risk appetite deteriorates

The US dollar was soft on Monday and with the uncertainty pertaining to COVID-19, gold was able to leap through prior resistance, supported in the $1,680 and then moving through the low $1,700s.  The global stimulus is keeping the yellow metal elevated.

Gold News

WTI snaps two-day losing streak, still below $23.00, amid risk reset

While bouncing off the lowest from April 02 to $22.75, WTI registers 1.95% gains during the Asian session on Tuesday. Hopes of further relief from the supply-side seem to favor the recent pullback. API data, virus updates will be the key.

Oil News

Five most important events this week – Earnings will also be a very important test for stocks

US stocks are starting this new trading week lower but for currencies its been a quiet morning with many European and Asian markets closed for Easter Monday. There was very little consistency in the US dollar’s performance.

