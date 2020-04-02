Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls taking a breather after massive surge to 1.2400 handle

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sellers look for entry below 1.2355

Despite recently declining from 1.2400 to 1.2380, GBP/USD remains inside a short-term ascending triangle formation amid the Asian session on Thursday. The repeated failures to cross 1.2485/90 resistance area, including March 12 low and March 27 high, portrays the Cable pair’s weakness. Even so, the triangle support and 100-HMA restrict the pair’s immediate declines.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound bulls taking a breather after massive surge to 1.2400 handle

The pound is consolidating the recent massive gains as the market is trading above the 50 and 100 SMAs but below the 200 SMA. Buyers want a continuation of the strong upward move by breaking above the 1.2444/1.2500 resistance zone with the 1.2600 figure as potential interim target while support can emerge near the 1.2350, 1.2280 and 1.2130 price levels.



